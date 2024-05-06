Green Day to make Middle East debut at Dubai’s Expo City

Not only Alia and Priyanka but Ananya Panday also shared her views on the film
Legendary rock band Green Day, five-time Grammy Award winners, are set to make their Middle East debut at Dubai's Expo City on January 27, 2025. This historic concert, supported by fellow American rockers The Offspring, promises to be an unforgettable experience for fans.
Tickets for this highly anticipated event will be available for pre-sale starting at 10am on Thursday, May 9. General ticket sales will commence at 10am on Friday, May 10. Fans can register for the pre-sale at GREENDAYDXB.com.
Presented by All Things Live Middle East, and supported by Dubai Calendar and Expo City Dubai, the concert marks a significant moment for rock music enthusiasts in the region. With a career spanning decades, Green Day will treat fans to a selection of their greatest hits, including tracks from their iconic albums American Idiot and Dookie, as well as material from their latest release, Saviors.
Formed in 1986, Green Day has sold over 75 million records worldwide and amassed numerous awards, including five Grammy Awards and 11 MTV Video Music Awards. The band expressed excitement about their Middle East debut, stating, "We can't wait to rock with our loyal fans in the Middle East in the New Year!"
Ticket prices start at Dh445 for Rear Standing, with various seating options available, including Golden Circle and VIP hospitality lounge tickets. For more information and ticket purchases, visit GREENDAYDXB.com.
ALSO READ:
Not only Alia and Priyanka but Ananya Panday also shared her views on the film
Discover exciting activities happening this weekend in the country
Blunt recounted how Swift praised Hazel's unique style
A realisation prompted her to seek a fresh start and explore new opportunities beyond the catwalk
Ely Buendia, the band's vocalist and guitarist, shares a teaser of their upcoming shows
The project follows the rebuilding of a metropolis after it has fallen into decline
Saldana posted a selfie of herself with the Oscar-winning actress on Instagram
Deepika shared a beautiful glimpse of a surprise she received from the film team