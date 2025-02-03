Grammys 2025: Beyonce wins first-ever Album of the Year award for 'Cowboy Carter'

Photo: Reuters

Beyonce won her first-ever Album of the Year Grammy on Sunday, finally taking home the coveted prize for her sweeping country revue, "Cowboy Carter."

The 43-year-old music icon bested stiff competition including Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish to claim the night's most prestigious trophy.

It was a moment of vindication for Beyonce, the Recording Academy's most nominated and decorated artist ever — who for more than a decade has been routinely snubbed for top Grammys.

"It's been many, many years," she said in accepting the prize, which she dedicated to Linda Martell, a pioneering Black woman in country who performed on the album.

"I hope we just keep pushing forward, opening doors," Beyonce said.

It was the fifth time one of her albums had been nominated for the top prize, previously losing the award to Swift, Beck, Adele and Harry Styles.

And Beyonce is the first Black woman in the 21st century to win the prize, and just one of four to do so: Lauryn Hill was the last to win in 1999, following in the footsteps of Natalie Cole and Whitney Houston.