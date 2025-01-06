Mon, Jan 06, 2025 | Rajab 6, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

Golden Globes 2025: Best dressed on the red carpet

From Anya Taylor Joy to Emma Stone, here's a look at who wore what to the prized evening

Published: Mon 6 Jan 2025, 1:10 PM

Updated: Mon 6 Jan 2025, 1:11 PM

Sarah Paulson

Elle Fanning in Balmain and Cartier jewellery

Michelle Yeoh

Anya Taylor Joy in Christian Dior

British actress Kate Winslet

Zoë Kravitz

British actress, singer Cynthia Erivo

Cate Blanchett

Emma Stone

Angelina Jolie and Zahara Marley

Miley Cyrus arrives for the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 5, 2025.

Ariana Grande

US actress, singer Zendaya in Louis Vuitton and Bvlgari jewellery

