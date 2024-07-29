Get free chips and guacamole this week

Published: Mon 29 Jul 2024, 6:11 PM

As far as trades go, this one’s a no-brainer. On July 31, International Avocado Day, you can trade a fresh fruit for free chips and guacamole.

Taqado Mexican Kitchen is serving up the treat across its Abu Dhabi and Dubai dine-in locations.

Where are these spots? Media City, I-Rise, Dubai Mall, Dubai Hills Mall, Bay Square, Studio City, DIFC, and YAS Mall.

The avocado is a pretty versatile fruit; you can spread it on toast like butter, fry or grill it to make chips and even dunk into a mixer to get a milkshake.

It's also a superfood with high levels of vitamins C, E, K, and B6, as well as riboflavin, niacin, folate, pantothenic acid, magnesium, and potassium.

A whole fruit is only 80 calories. And various studies have found that those who eat between one and 3.57 avocados a day see an increase in HDL (good cholesterol). Happy eating.


