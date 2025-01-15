Gerard Butler recalls '300' co-stars went to hospital 'every day'

Actor Gerard Butler recalls the challenges faced during the filming of Zack Snyder's directorial 300 and how many of his co-stars were taken to the hospital due to injuries, reported People magazine.

Butler starred as the King of Sparta in the film. He was accompanied by actors Lena Headey, David Wenham, and Dominic West.

In a conversation with People, he recalled the difficult days filming 300.

"I remember every day somebody was getting taken to the hospital. You'd be doing a fight, you turn around, there's a guy down there, a spear went in his eye. Another time, you turn around, there's a guy over there who just fell, broke his ankle. I mean, it was insane," he said.

This Zack Synder's movie is considered one of Hollywood's best action films. The sequel of the film was released in 2014 and was directed by Noam Murro.

Butler has his encounters with near-death situations during the shooting of several films throughout his career.

While he doesn't narrate how he exactly got himself injured, the 300 actor does recall 'getting taken down by a huge set of waves' during the making of Chasing Mavericks.

"I thought I was done. They had to take me out, take me to the hospital, put me out, give me the defibrillator. I mean, it was intense," he said.