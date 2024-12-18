Genelia calls Riteish Deshmukh 'best husband, best son...'

It was Riteish's birthday on Tuesday
Actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. They never miss a chance to leave their fans in awe with their bond.
It was Riteish's birthday on Tuesday, and so Genelia dropped a cute post on Instagram. She wrote, "If you are looking for the Best Son, Best Father, Best Brother, Best Husband- He's Taken And all mine Happy Birthday you gorgeous man @riteishd Ps. I'm yours - No Refunds."
She also shared adorable pictures of them together.
Riteish and Genelia's love story began on the sets of Tujhe Meri Kasam only.
After dating for a few years, Genelia and Riteish tied the knot on February 3, 2012. They got married according to the traditional Marathi ceremony, followed by a Christian wedding the next day. They welcomed their son Riaan in November 2014 and their second son Rahyl in June 2016.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Riteish will be next seen in the comedy film Housefull 5. The film is to release on June 6, 2025.
