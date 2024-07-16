Xbox Game Pass adds two day-one indie titles

In an interview with Khaleej Times, the Barzakh actor spoke at length about his journey through Pakistani films and television ahead of his OTT debut on Zee 5 Global
Xbox Game Pass is set to introduce two unique indie games, Flock and Magical Delicacy, both available from day one on July 16. This addition reinforces Xbox Game Pass as a cost-effective way to explore new games, offering subscribers access to titles they might not otherwise discover.
The dynamic nature of Xbox Game Pass, with its regular updates and rotating catalogue, adds to its allure. Subscribers can enjoy a variety of games, from classic favourites to hidden indie gems, and even new releases available on their launch day.
In July alone, Xbox Game Pass is adding nine day-one titles. It began with Cricket 24 and The Case of the Golden Idol on July 9, followed by Neon White and Tchia on July 11. On July 16, Flock and Magical Delicacy joined the lineup, each offering distinct gameplay experiences.
While Xbox Game Pass offers an appealing alternative to traditional game purchases, recent changes have caused some uncertainty among subscribers. Microsoft announced new tiers and price increases, following a price hike in June 2023 and the introduction of Xbox Game Pass Core, which will replace Xbox Live Gold in September. These changes, especially the short interval between cost increases and confusion over the new tiers, have been met with mixed reactions from the subscriber base.
ALSO READ:
In an interview with Khaleej Times, the Barzakh actor spoke at length about his journey through Pakistani films and television ahead of his OTT debut on Zee 5 Global
'The Conjuring' universe, originally helmed by James Wan with its debut in 2013, has become a cornerstone of supernatural horror cinema
The Bollywood actresses ran into each other at the extravagant wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding was a dazzling affair, attracting prominent figures from both Bollywood and Hollywood
Swift's Milan gig follows her three-and-a-half-hour Eras Tour, which she performed in Zurich on July 9 and 10
A major media outlet reported that the band has 'experimented' with AI to produce a music video which may also have an AI-generated production
The 53-year-old actor had been fighting cancer for many years
Sinha returns to the role of girl next door in spooky movie