Ubisoft unveils Assassin’s Creed Shadows, reveals release date

Published: Thu 16 May 2024, 2:59 PM Last updated: Thu 16 May 2024, 3:17 PM

Ubisoft has lifted the veil on Assassin’s Creed Shadows, disclosing key details about the upcoming video game including its protagonists and release date. The anticipation for an Assassin’s Creed instalment set in Feudal Japan was finally met when Ubisoft announced the project, formerly known as Assassin’s Creed Red, during the 2022 Ubisoft Forward livestream. Since then, speculation has been rife, offering eager fans a glimpse into the next chapter of the historical action franchise.

Rumours circulating suggested that Assassin’s Creed Red would feature two playable characters: an unnamed female shinobi and Yasuke, a real-life African samurai who served Oda Nobunaga during the Sengoku period. Ubisoft recently confirmed these speculations, renaming the project Assassin’s Creed Shadows and teasing a cinematic trailer release. Prior to the trailer’s debut, whispers hinted at a release date of November 15.

The cinematic trailer for Assassin’s Creed Shadows, unveiled by Ubisoft, provides a glimpse into the game’s narrative and gameplay. It introduces Naoe, a female shinobi driven by vengeance after her family is slain by samurai, and Yasuke, a samurai who appears to have grown disillusioned with his past. Joining forces, they embark on a journey depicted as a tale of assassins. While gameplay footage is absent, the trailer hints at distinct combat styles: Naoe employs stealth reminiscent of traditional Assassin’s Creed gameplay, while Yasuke favours brute force and a formidable spiked weapon.