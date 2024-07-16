New 'Overwatch 2' feature is 'game-changing'

Published: Tue 16 Jul 2024, 4:48 PM

Overwatch 2 players are praising a new feature that reveals enemy health bars when they are low, enhancing gameplay and strategy. Known for its sometimes controversial updates, Overwatch 2's latest Season 11 patch has sparked mixed reactions from the community.

Released on July 9, the mid-season update introduced a crossover with Transformers. However, the spotlight quickly shifted due to backlash over certain changes. However, the community has found common ground in appreciating the new health bar feature.

The feature not only aids in confirming kills but also proves beneficial for solo players and teams lacking communication. However, it's crucial to note that this visibility goes both ways—players' own health bars are now visible to enemies, necessitating a balance between aggressive and defensive playstyles.