E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Michael De Santa DLC demand grows in GTA Online community

Ned Luke's response sparks speculation amid fan calls for character's return

By CT Desk

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Thu 20 Jun 2024, 4:00 PM

Last updated: Thu 20 Jun 2024, 4:01 PM

Fans of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online are rallying behind a call for Michael De Santa to receive his own DLC in the game's online universe, and the actor behind the character, Ned Luke, has chimed in on the discussion. While excitement mounts among players of GTA Online and GTA 5 hopeful for a Michael update, it remains uncertain whether this wish will materialize.

GTA Online has already integrated content featuring Trevor and Franklin, two of GTA 5's three protagonists. Despite mixed reactions to the Dr. Dre DLC, Franklin's return was warmly welcomed after years of anticipation. However, Michael's absence from the online realm continues to be a point of contention among fans eager for his inclusion.


Recent buzz around Michael reignited with the announcement of the Bottom Dollar Bounties DLC, which reintroduces Maude, a character from the game's main story. One fan lamented that almost every story mode character had returned except Michael, prompting another to humorously suggest that Ned Luke should demand entry to the motion capture studio for new DLC recording. Luke noticed the tweet and responded with a teasing remark, "Wouldn't that be nice?"

This response sparked widespread excitement, with some interpreting it as a hint towards future Michael content. However, many tempered expectations, acknowledging that Luke's engagement likely reflects his fondness for the fanbase rather than insider knowledge. Given the strict non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) typical in the industry, any potential return of Luke to the franchise would remain tightly guarded until an official announcement.


Luke has been known to interact regularly with the GTA community, playing the game on streams and participating in humorous fan videos. While he appears open to reprising his role as Michael, any plans from Rockstar would undoubtedly be kept confidential until ready for public disclosure, even in the event of another leak.

ALSO READ:



More news from Entertainment