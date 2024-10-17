Marvel unveils new team-based RPG, 'Marvel Mystic Mayhem'

Marvel has announced the upcoming release of Marvel Mystic Mayhem, a team-based tactical RPG developed by NetEase Games. In this new mobile game, players will face off against the villainous Nightmare, lord of the Dream Dimension, alongside a diverse roster of superheroes.

The game’s announcement adds to the excitement for Marvel’s growing lineup of video games, which already includes titles like Marvel's Wolverine, Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra by Skydance New Media, and Blade from Arkane Lyon.

Marvel officially revealed Marvel Mystic Mayhem through its website and social media channels, confirming it as a free-to-play mobile game. Players will join heroes such as Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch, Spider-Man, Moon Knight, Psylocke, Misty Knight, and Sleepwalker in their fight against Nightmare’s dark agenda. Notably, the Japanese mutant Armor will also make an appearance, donning her gauntlets and sabatons, ready to assist Stephen Strange on the frontlines. Fans can pre-register for the game via the official Mystic Mayhem website, though no release date has been confirmed yet.

The game’s narrative centres on Doctor Strange and his allies forming three-hero teams to harness dream energy from the Mindscape to thwart Nightmare’s plans for world domination. The villain, originally considered for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, takes the spotlight in this game, forcing Marvel’s heroes to face their deepest fears in dream dungeons. The concept bears similarities to DC Comics' Knight Terrors series by Joshua Williamson, with both stories exploring fear and survival within nightmarish landscapes.