'Mad Streets' joins Xbox Game Pass lineup

Xbox Game Pass has expanded its library once again, adding Mad Streets to its impressive roster of games. This is the second new title to hit the subscription service in October 2024, marking another step in Microsoft’s ongoing effort to deliver a variety of gaming experiences to its subscribers.

Mad Streets, developed by the Canada-based studio Craftshop Arts, is a party game that invites up to four players to embrace chaotic, physics-based brawling action. Originally released for the Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S consoles in August 2021, the game eventually made its way to PC and the now-shuttered Google Stadia platform in March 2022. Since its debut, Mad Streets has garnered a warm reception from players, as evidenced by its “Very Positive” rating on Steam.

On October 7, Mad Streets made its way to Xbox Game Pass, just after celebrating its two-year release anniversary. Though it wasn’t a day-one release, the game is now available across all non-Core tiers of the service. One unique aspect of the game’s PC version is its requirement of a controller, as it does not support mouse and keyboard controls—a rare but notable limitation for PC players.

With its arrival on Xbox Game Pass, Mad Streets adds another multiplayer experience to the platform’s growing collection of party-friendly games. The game's blend of comical, brutal brawling makes it perfect for gatherings, and its split-screen functionality is a standout feature, a rarity in modern multiplayer titles.

In addition to Mad Streets, Xbox Game Pass is set to bring more titles in October. Inscryption, the critically acclaimed deck-building roguelike, will arrive on October 10, followed by the highly anticipated release of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on October 25. Notably, Black Ops 6 will only be available to PC Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate members, reflecting the recent changes to Microsoft’s subscription service tiers. While Black Ops 6 is currently the only confirmed game in the second wave of October releases, more titles are expected to be announced by mid-October. However, as new games arrive, others are scheduled to leave. On October 15, Scorn, F1 Manager 2023, From Space, Everspace 2, and Dyson Sphere Program will depart from the Xbox Game Pass library, making room for the upcoming additions. ALSO READ: UAE grants first commercial gaming licence to Wynn Resorts