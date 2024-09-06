How UAE gamers are spending up to Dh30,000 on their setups

Photo: Supplied

Published: Fri 6 Sep 2024, 6:00 AM Last updated: Fri 6 Sep 2024, 8:01 AM

Gamers are investing up to Dh30,000 to build the ultimate gaming setup. What once started as a simple hobby has become a major expense, with many enthusiasts upgrading their gear to enjoy top-tier performance and visuals. From custom-built PCs to multiple monitors, and advanced accessories, the costs can add up quickly.

A 26-year-old Emirati gamer, K.A, shared her experience with her gaming setup, which she values at approximately Dh25,000. She describes her setup as including “everything important, a desk, mouse, keyboard, mouse pad, and dual monitors.

“The most expensive part is definitely the PC, and it’s worth every dirham,” she says.

She also notes the importance of aesthetics: “A beautiful setup really enhances the gaming experience and keeps me motivated.”

Despite the challenges of upgrading frequently, she advises others to “take their time and not rush the process,” suggesting that starting with a simpler setup and gradually upgrading is the best approach for those on a budget.

Arshiya Faraghat, known as @xArshyy, has tailored her setup for streaming and content creation and choose practicality over luxury. "I've invested quite a bit, but I don't always go for the best of the best," she explained.

She added "I don't believe in the most expensive being the best thing for you. I believe in what's practical for you — what are your needs for it?"

Arshiya Faraghat. Photo: Supplied

She also highlighted her investment in essential equipment: "For streaming, I needed a good microphone. I chose the Audio-Technica AT2020 USB, which cost around Dh1,000 and has served me well for five years."

In contrast, she prefer mid-range options for peripherals. "I don’t mind spending less on keyboards and the mouse, knowing I'll replace them as technology advances."

Her setup features RGB lighting, multiple monitors, a stream deck, and a high-quality webcam. The most expensive component is her high-resolution TV, which she uses for gaming and streaming: “The TV is more expensive than my PC, but it’s perfect for games that need a big screen,” she notes.

Arshiya emphasises incremental upgrades: “Start with what you need and improve your setup as you go along. It’s important to balance functionality with personal style.” She believes that achieving the ideal gaming setup is a gradual process.

Mohammad Al Najjar, a computer engineer and development manager at GCC Gamers, mentioned that his company has long been in the computer market, providing essential equipment like servers and designing computers.

Mohammad Al Najjar. Photo: Supplied

Over the past decade, they have shifted their focus to the gaming sector, which he described as "full of investment opportunities and essential to meeting the needs of our customers in the country."