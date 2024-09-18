How to play 'EAFC 25' before its official launch on September 27?

Published: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 2:01 PM Last updated: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 2:03 PM

For fans of EA Sports' annual football game, grabbing the FC 25 Ultimate Edition is a clear choice.

Like every year, I pre-ordered the Ultimate Edition which is packed with exclusive extras and the ability to jump into the game early, offering plenty of advantages for those eager to get a head start in the Ultimate Team game mode.

With FC 25 set to release on September 27, fans don’t have long to wait, but those opting for the Ultimate Edition can start playing as early as Friday, September 20. EA has also promised exciting new features, including improvements to fan-favourite modes like Ultimate Team and Pro Clubs, and the inclusion of women's teams in Career Mode for the first time.

Early Access and Extras with FC 25 Ultimate Edition

The FC 25 Ultimate Edition isn’t just about early access—it’s filled with in-game bonuses that give avid players the tools they need to dominate the virtual pitch. Here’s a breakdown of what you’ll get:

Up to seven days early access starting September 20.

Player loan items for Ultimate Team, including an Ambassador loan.

Player evolution slot for Ultimate Team, enhancing customisation.

4,600 FC Points (or 3,850 if purchasing for the Nintendo Switch).

Early access Rush rewards, exclusive to Ultimate Edition players.

Clubs PlayStyles slot to unlock more tactical options.

250,000 Clubs coins to give you a financial edge Clubs mode.

Personality points for Player Career mode.

Three Icons in Player Career mode to boost your squad.