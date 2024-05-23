E-Paper

'Fortnite' x 'Fall Guys' crossover rumoured for June 17

The video game is renowned for its frequent and innovative collaborations with popular franchises like Marvel and Star Wars

By CT Desk

Published: Thu 23 May 2024, 12:50 PM

A highly anticipated Fortnite x Fall Guys collaboration might be dropping on June 17, as suggested by credible Fortnite leakers. Enthusiasm has been brewing since a teaser trailer was released on YouTube in March, leaving players eager for more information. Speculation is rampant among Fortnite enthusiasts about the new gameplay mechanics, skins, and other unique features this crossover could bring.

Fortnite is renowned for its frequent and innovative collaborations with popular franchises like Marvel, Star Wars, and Stranger Things. The game also ventures into partnerships with other video games, creating unique spinoffs within Fortnite's universe. A notable example is the Rocket League collaboration, which introduced a high-octane racing mode, allowing shared cosmetics and cars between the two games.


Leakers ShiinaBR and Krowe_moh have indicated on Twitter that the Fortnite x Fall Guys collaboration might launch on June 17. This potential crossover has been hinted at multiple times over the past months, with various gaming news leakers sharing intriguing details. Notably, a pink Fall Guy bean was spotted during Fortnite’s Big Bang event, further fueling speculation.

Fans are also speculating about the addition of Fall Guys-themed items, such as trampolines and obstacles, in Fortnite’s Creative Mode. Many are hopeful that cosmetics earned in Fall Guys will be accessible in Fortnite once the collaboration goes live.


