'Elden Ring' streamer completes DLC with just 1 HP, FP, and stamina

In a gaming world known for its punishing difficulty, one dedicated Elden Ring player has accomplished the impossible: completing the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion with only 1 HP, 1 FP, and 1 Stamina. Streamer Ainrun took on this gruelling challenge, dedicating countless hours to defeating some of FromSoftware's most brutal boss fights ever created. The feat, which has garnered admiration from the gaming community, stands as one of the most remarkable achievements in the history of the game.

Despite Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree being released in early summer 2024, it continues to spark discussion and interest within the gaming world. The expansion introduces new storylines, weapons, and some of the hardest bosses the developer has ever designed.

Ainrun shared the final chapter of what they dubbed the "World's first 1HP/1FP/1Stamina run," triumphantly announcing the completion of this seemingly impossible challenge. The run only included the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, but the difficulty remained staggering. Ainrun revealed that one of the toughest battles in the challenge, the fight against Radahn, took over 20 hours and more than 900 attempts alone.

Overall, Ainrun's run took close to 55 hours, with Radahn being the most significant obstacle.

This accomplishment comes at a time when Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree continues to receive both praise and criticism. Upon its release, the DLC was lauded for the depth and richness it added to the base game, though some players were taken aback by the increase in difficulty. Despite the mixed initial reception, Shadow of the Erdtree became one of the top-selling DLCs of all time on platforms like Steam, cementing its legacy in the gaming world.