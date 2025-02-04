'Black Ops 6' and 'Warzone' receive patch updates

On Monday, February 3, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone both received brand-new patch updates, delivering crucial bug fixes and adjustments to both titles. These updates follow the highly anticipated Season 2 of Black Ops 6, which introduced a wealth of new content, including maps, weapons, and game modes. However, while Season 2 addressed several issues, the community voiced frustration over ongoing bugs and cheater concerns. Thankfully, the latest patch focuses on resolving these pressing issues.

Season 2 of Black Ops 6 has been a major update, with players enjoying new features like operator bundles, weapons, and fresh game modes. The mid-season update, expected toward the end of February, will continue to roll out additional content. However, many fans were most eager to see bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements, as both Black Ops 6 and Warzone have been plagued with cheaters and persistent technical issues.

While the February 3 update does not bring any new content to the table, it addresses key issues across all three main modes: Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone. Treyarch Studios and Raven Software, the developers behind Black Ops 6 and Warzone, have worked on making critical fixes and improvements to both games.

One of the most notable changes in Black Ops 6 is a fix for the new Ranked Play cross-play feature, which was resetting players' settings every time the game was restarted. Players can now expect smoother cross-play functionality in Ranked Play. Additionally, players can now vote to forfeit matches, allowing them to end a game early and move on to the next one, a long-requested feature that is sure to improve the competitive experience.

The update also brings fixes to the new Zombies map, The Tomb. One of the issues addressed was the Aether Lantern, which could become unbreakable if frozen before the Constellation puzzle started. Additionally, Treyarch has patched an exploit involving the Hand Cannon, which had been dealing damage beyond the intended balance.

Warzone also saw a number of significant bug fixes and weapon adjustments in the latest patch. Raven Software has focused on balancing several weapons, including the Model L, Jackal PDW, KSV, and the Feng 82. The Feng 82, introduced in Black Ops 6 and Warzone as part of the Season 2 Battle Pass, received a slight buff, along with the other weapons, except for the Jackal PDW, which underwent a different adjustment. These updates aim to keep the Warzone experience smooth and balanced for all players, particularly with the inclusion of the Feng 82 as a new weapon that players are eager to use.