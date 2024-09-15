Gadget review: Epson EcoTank L5590 is a lesson in speed, efficiency and energy saving

Published: Sun 15 Sep 2024, 5:07 PM

Picture this: Your child has an essay due for submission tomorrow. It’s close to midnight and he or she is trying to print out the final version when you suddenly find out that the house printer won’t print because it is out of ink.

You remember having changed the cartridges before the family went on a summer vacation, but that was over a month ago. In that time, a combination of printing and remaining idle has meant the small-capacity cartridges have either run out of ink or the ink inside has dried up through disuse.

This is a scenario that wouldn’t happen with the Epson EcoTank L5590 printer because this inkjet printer is part of Epson’s series of printers that literally have a tank load of ink stored inside — and not in some tiny little ink cartridges. But more on the EcoTank aspect of this printer in a bit.

The Epson EcoTank L5590 is a standout all-in-one printer designed to cater to both home and office needs. With the ability to print, scan, copy, and fax, it offers a comprehensive solution for a variety of printing tasks, making it a valuable addition to any workspace, home or study.

One of the most compelling features of the EcoTank L5590 is its impressive speed. In today’s fast-paced environment, where deadlines and efficiency are paramount, a quick printer can make a significant difference. Epson claims that the L5590 can print at a speed of 33 pages per minute (ppm) for black and white documents and 20 ppm for colour prints on A4 paper. Our test piece corroborated these claims, with the printer producing a high-density black text page in under 10 seconds and a colour page in under 15 seconds. These were from hitting the print button on our computer screen to final output of the printed paper, so the speeds Epson claims look very achievable in series printing.

For photo prints, the device performed admirably as well, taking 69 seconds for a 10 x 15 cm photo with a border, and 90 seconds for a borderless version.

Quick start up

The EcoTank L5590 utilises Epson’s patented Heat-Free Technology, which sets it apart from many other printers. Unlike traditional printers that rely on heat to eject ink, the L5590 employs a heat-free process, resulting in quicker start-up times and lower energy consumption. This innovative technology not only enhances the printer’s efficiency but also aligns with Epson’s commitment to environmental sustainability. The printer is ready to print almost immediately after being turned on, eliminating the need for a warm-up period and reducing energy usage.

Print quality is another area where the L5590 excels. Epson has a long-standing reputation for producing high-quality images, and the EcoTank L5590 continues this tradition. The combination of Heat-Free Technology and high-quality inks results in sharp, vibrant prints. While many printers offer good quality, the L5590’s blend of speed and print excellence makes it a standout choice. The synergy between the printer’s components and its ink system ensures that prints are not only fast but also of superior quality.

Now coming to refilling, another great point on why you need to consider the Epson Ecotank L5590 is the insane amount of money you can save from buying ink refills.

Traditional inkjet printers often require frequent and expensive cartridge replacements, which can quickly add up, particularly for households and offices with high printing demands, such as those involved in extensive documentation or educational materials. Now, this can really burn a hole in your budget, or at least cause some consternation when running out of ink at opportune moments, such as when the kids need to submit their school project the next day.

In contrast, the EcoTank L5590 features an innovative ink tank system that allows for substantial savings. Each of the five ink bottles included with the printer can print up to 7,300 pages, significantly reducing the cost per page and minimising the frequency of refills.

Moreover, the EcoTank L5590 supports Epson’s commitment to environmental responsibility. The printer is constructed using 30 percent recycled plastic, and the ink bottles are packaged in 80 percent recycled cardboard. This sustainable approach helps to minimise the environmental impact of both the printer and its consumables. The printer’s design not only conserves resources but also reduces waste compared to traditional ink cartridge systems.

Spill-free refills

Despite its compact size, the L5590 retains a classic look and feel, making it a versatile addition to any workspace. We also liked the spill-free refill design, which is a significant feature, making the process of replenishing ink straightforward and hassle-free. We can share several horror stories about refilling inks on printers we’ve used in the past, but on this one, you can say good-bye to the often messy and cumbersome process of refilling ink cartridges.

Ease of use is a key consideration for many users, and the EcoTank L5590 did not disappoint in this regard. The printer features a clear and intuitive LCD display that simplifies operation and navigation. The user-friendly interface ensured that we were able to easily manage printing tasks and other control features in a way that is way less cumbersome than some other printers we have used.

Setting up the printer was easy, too, with the Epson Smart Panel app, which makes your smartphone the command and control centre for this printer, making it easy and convenient to take printing to the next level. The app is free to download and lets you do a number of things with the printer, including turning it on or off remotely. The app’s ability to perform remote operations, monitoring, and management of print jobs further streamlines the printing process.

While the EcoTank L5590 excels in many areas, there is room for improvement. One aspect where we felt it fell a tad short was in the quality of colour photo prints on plain paper. While the printer produced excellent results on photo-quality paper, coloured photos printed on plain paper did not exhibit the same vibrancy and colour saturation.

However, this limitation can be mitigated by using photo-grade paper, which significantly enhances the quality of color prints.

Overall, the EcoTank L5590 is a solid investment for those seeking a reliable, efficient, and economical printing solution.