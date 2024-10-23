From Chiranjeevi to Ram Charan, celebs extend birthday wishes to Prabhas

Superstar Prabhas received birthday wishes from friends and members of the film fraternity as he turned a year older on Wednesday.

Megastar Chiranjeevi wished him with a special post. Taking to the X, he wrote, "Happy Birthday Darling Prabhas! Wishing you Love , Happiness and Greater Glory! Have A Wonderful year ahead."

Prabhas's co-star from Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, Prithviraj Sukumaran, also didn't miss out on sharing his birthday wishes for the ace star.

Taking to Instagram stories, Prithviraj posted a still from the film and wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday, Deva!"

Film director Gopichand Malineni also extended his birthday wishes to Prabhas and wrotre, "Wishing our darling Rebel Star, more than just a humble Gentleman, #Prabhas garu A Very Happy birthday...#HBDPrabhas"

Ram Charan wrote, "Wishing my dearest friend #Prabhas a very Happy Birthday, may you continue to live a long and healthy life."