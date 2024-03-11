From Billie Eilish to Anya Taylor-Joy: 19 looks that did the most at the Oscars

Published: Mon 11 Mar 2024, 5:28 PM Last updated: Mon 11 Mar 2024, 5:39 PM

At the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday, the red carpet showed not only its true color but also its reputation as a vehicle for elegant, over-the-top and even political fashion.

Though there were bright moments — Cynthia Erivo’s dress was a “Wicked” shade of green, Taylor Zakhar Perez wore powder blue Prada — many of the gowns and tuxedos that graced the carpet were black. Some stars’ ensembles harked back to attire they wore at prior Oscars ceremonies. Marlee Matlin said that her shimmering lilac Rodarte gown nodded to the dress she wore when she won the best actress award in 1987, and Lupita Nyong’o went with a pale bluish-silver Armani dress inspired by the color of the gown she wore when she won the best supporting actress award in 2014.

Sparkling brooches were among the most visible accessories on both men and women, as were tiny red pins calling for a cease-fire in Gaza. The Israel-Hamas war also influenced action off the carpet, with protests taking place as celebrities were arriving at the ceremony.

Of all the fashion on display at the Oscars, these 19 looks stood out as doing the most.

Billie Eilish: Most Young Old Hollywood!

The Gen Z singer, a songwriter for “Barbie,” dialed up the glamour with flowing hair, a houndstooth Chanel bag and a tweed skirt suit with an Artists4Ceasefire pin on the jacket.

Lupita Nyong’o: Most Icy Cool!

Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn

The actress’s feathered Armani gown, which nodded to the dress she wore when she won an Oscar for her performance in “12 Years a Slave,” was not only nostalgic but also sustainable: It was made in 2020 and had yet to be worn.

Emma Stone: Most Palate Cleanser

Amid all the dark outfits on the carpet, the “Poor Things” star’s pale green peplum Louis Vuitton gown was a refreshing sight.

Dominic Sessa: Most Retro!

The actor evoked his 1970s-era wardrobe from “The Holdovers” in a dark velvety tuxedo with a peak-lapel jacket and a floppy bow tie. His loose curly hair and sideburns enhanced the look’s vintage feel.

America Ferrera: Most Barbie!

Following in the sartorial footsteps of her “Barbie” co-stars, the actress wore a chain mail Atelier Versace dress in the film’s signature pink color with a skirt that appeared to melt into the floor.

Colman Domingo: Most Razzle-Dazzle!

A sunburst brooch, glistening buttons and copious bracelets and rings added sparkle to the “Rustin” star’s Louis Vuitton tuxedo, which he wore with “country-western boots,” he told the E! host Laverne Cox.

Vanessa Hudgens: Most Dressing for Two!

The actress, a host of ABC’s Oscars red carpet preshow, subtly announced that she was pregnant during that program with the help of a form-fitting Vera Wang gown.

Michelle Yeoh: Most Unapologetically Glamorous!

Together, the actress’s iridescent, floor-sweeping, Balenciaga gown and bicep-skimming black gloves created the kind of confident look that said: I already have an Oscar.

Lily Gladstone: Most Night Sky!

Gucci collaborated with Indigenous artist Joe Big Mountain to design the “Killers of the Flower Moon” actress’ deep-blue gown, which featured quill work by the artist that looked a little like twinkling stars.

Ryan Gosling: Most Fun Socks!

Peeking out from beneath the pants of the actor’s Gucci suit with shiny trim were pink socks, a less-than-subtle nod to his role as Ken in “Barbie.”

Simu Liu: Most Black-Tie Pajamas!

The actor, who played one of the Kens in “Barbie,” fastened the jacket of his asymmetrical Fendi tuxedo with a large brooch. “It is a fun situation and I like brooches,” he told Cox of E! on the red carpet.

Emily Blunt: Most Futuristic!

Floating shoulder straps and a metallic sheen gave an out-of-this-world feel to the “Oppenheimer” actress’s Schiaparelli couture gown.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph: Most Power Sleeves!

Pompom-like sleeves and a gauzy train added volume to the glittery, pale-blue Louis Vuitton gown chosen by the actress, a star of “The Holdovers.”

Bradley Cooper: Most Relaxed!

In a double-breasted Louis Vuitton suit with no tie and with a sun-kissed glow, the “Maestro” star appeared very at ease on the carpet.

Sandra Hüller: Most Point Taken!

A pointy bust adorned with a jeweled keyhole was the focal point of the “Anatomy of a Fall” actress’s Schiaparelli gown.

Anya Taylor-Joy: Most Flower Power!

The mermaidesque skirt of the actress’s silvery Dior gown looked as if it were constructed with glittering scales or flower petals.

Rita Moreno: Most Betty Boop!

The 92-year-old actress channeled the classic cartoon character in pixie-flapper hair, a ruffled dress, opera gloves and sparkly croissant-shaped earrings.

Andrea Riseborough: Most ‘The Traitors’!

With its bold plaid pattern, the actress’s Loewe dress would have fit right in with the reality show’s Scottish-influenced wardrobe.

