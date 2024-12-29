Former supermodel and actress Dayle Haddon dies at 76

Canadian model and actress Dayle Haddon attends the Dior pre-fall fashion show at the Brooklyn Museum in Brooklyn, New York on April 15, 2024. Photo: AFP file

Actor and former model Dayle Haddon has died from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning at the age of 76.

The Solebury Township Police Department responded to a call at a home in Bucks County just after 9am on Friday, reporting a man "lying down, passed out on the first floor of a detached office/in-law suite," The Hollywood Reporter said.

The 76-year-old man, whose identity has not yet been revealed, was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Authorities later found 76-year-old Haddon dead in a second-floor bedroom. During their investigation, the fire department detected high levels of carbon monoxide in the property.

More details regarding the incident are awaited.