Flashback of the VIP Classical Concert featuring Italian pianist, Federico Colli by SAMIT Event Group

Published: Tue 20 Feb 2024, 11:52 AM Last updated: Tue 20 Feb 2024, 11:53 AM

On the distinguished evening of January 14, SAMIT Event Group curated an exquisite VIP Classical Concert at Dubai Opera, featuring the renowned Italian pianist, Federico Colli. As part of the VIP Classical Concerts series, the event unfolded as a harmonious blend of musical sophistication and cultural celebration.

Federico Colli's performance was nothing short of spectacular, as he skilfully navigated the piano keys, weaving a tapestry of classical melodies that left the audience in awe. One of the pieces he performed, among others, was composed by Alexey Shor and Mikhail Pletnev’s Piano Sonata No. 1, a collaborative work between the two illustrious contemporary artists written in 2021. The evening was an ode to timeless compositions, masterfully interpreted by Colli, who effortlessly brought each note to life with precision and passion.

"I've been coming to this event, this is my third time already, under the invitation of your kind, good company, SAMIT Event Group. And I've been very lucky and I say to myself, this is such a marvelous location you have, the Dubai Opera Studio, that you always have a billion talented musicians coming all over the world. And we are so blessed to have this kind of event coming and then giving us such an opportunity to appreciate the classical music right in the city of Dubai. Thank you so much for your kind invitation", said Nipa Nirannoot, the Consul General of Thailand in Dubai.

Event partners Capital Club Dubai and Music Instrurent, alongside SAMIT's strategic media partner, Khaleej Times, have significantly contributed to the event's magnificence.

As the melodies of the VIP Classical Concert resonate, Dubai audiences eagerly anticipate the next concert of this musical voyage, with SAMIT Event Group at the helm

