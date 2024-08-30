First Look: 'Jurassic World Rebirth' features Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey on the hunt for dinosaurs

Photo: Universal Pictures/Instagram

Published: Fri 30 Aug 2024, 3:07 PM

Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment's new Jurassic World film received its official title on Thursday morning, along with the release of two first-look photos.

Titled Jurassic World Rebirth, the highly anticipated film is set to hit theatres on Wednesday, July 2, 2025. Take a look at the exciting photos from the upcoming blockbuster above and below.