Finn Wolfhard recalls his last day on 'Stranger Things' sets

Finn Wolfhard. Photo: AFP

Actor Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, has opened up about the emotional experience of wrapping up the show's final season.

Wolfhard described the last day of shooting as "incredibly emotional", marking the end of a decade-long journey for the cast and crew, reported Variety.

The 20-year-old actor reflected on the year-long shoot, comparing it to the filmmaking style of The Lord of the Rings.

"It was incredibly emotional, obviously. It's the last 10 years of my life. Also for the creators, the Duffer Bros. started when they were 30 and now they are 40. Everyone had a long journey and shared it together. My whole childhood was there. It was sort of the Toy Story 3 moment of leaving your toys behind. It was really special."

He continued, "We had a long last year. We shot sort of Lord of the Rings style with a year-long shoot. It was a great way to go out and very intense. I feel like it couldn't have ended better. [The Legend of Ochi] is the first movie that I've been promoting since, so it feels like post-graduation or something. I am excited for everything to come out."

Finn's upcoming film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on Sunday. The movie marks the directorial debut of Isaiah Saxon and utilises puppetry, animatronics, matte paintings, and 3D animation to narrate the story of a shy farm girl named Yuri, who lives in a remote village on the island of Carpathia.

She was raised to fear an elusive animal species known as ochi. But when Yuri discovers a wounded baby ochi has been left behind, she escapes on a quest to bring him home, reports Variety. The cast also includes Helena Zengel, Emily Watson and Willem Dafoe.

The makers of The Stranger Things announced the wrap of filming in December last year. The series co-creator Ross Duffer took to his Instagram handle to share his experience and the relations built between crew members.