Final 'Conjuring' film set for September 2025 release

Published: Mon 15 Jul 2024, 1:42 PM Last updated: Mon 15 Jul 2024, 1:43 PM

Fans of the supernatural horror franchise The Conjuring need to mark their calendars for the anticipated conclusion as New Line Cinema has officially set a release date of September 5, 2025, for the fourth and final instalment of the main Conjuring series.

The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed the news.

Directed by Michael Chavez, known for his work on The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and The Nun II, this upcoming film is touted as the definitive send-off for the storyline that began captivating audiences in 2013.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, screenwriter David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick has penned the script, promising to deliver a fitting climax to the series.

The Conjuring universe, originally helmed by James Wan with its debut in 2013, has become a cornerstone of supernatural horror cinema, grossing over $2 billion (Dh7.3 billion) globally across its various films and spin-offs.

The series revolves around the paranormal investigations of Ed and Lorraine Warren, portrayed by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, whose encounters with the supernatural have enthralled audiences for nearly a decade.

In addition to its main entries, the franchise has spawned successful spin-offs such as the Annabelle series, focused on the eerie doll introduced in the original film.