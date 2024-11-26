'Film industry is not fully responsible for nepotism': Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon (Photo by Reuters)

Actor and producer Kriti Sanon recently shared her thoughts on nepotism while speaking at the 55th International Film Festival in Goa.

Sanon, who has carved her place in Bollywood without connections in the film industry, said that it takes time for someone without a "film background" to get the opportunities they dream of.

"The industry has given me a very warm welcome since the time I have come. Of course, when you don't belong to a film background, it takes time for you to get there. It takes time for you to get those opportunities you crave for. It takes time for you to even get those magazine covers. So everything is a bit of a struggle. But after two-three films, if you keep working hard and if you are at it, nothing can stop you," said the Do Patti actress.

Sanon also shared her view that the Bollywood industry itself is not entirely to blame for nepotism and pointed out that the audience and media have a role in promoting star kids.

She said, "I feel the industry is not so much responsible for nepotism. It's also the media and the audience. The audiences want to watch what the media is putting about certain star kids. Because the audience is interested in them, the industry feels that since the audience is interested let's make a movie with them. So I think it's a circle. But I feel if you are talented, you will get there. If you're not talented, and if the connect is not there with the audiences you will not get there."