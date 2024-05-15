Film fraternity showers birthday love on 'OG Dancing Queen' Madhuri Dixit

Published: Wed 15 May 2024, 4:58 PM

On the occasion of Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit's 57th birthday on Wednesday, Bollywood celebrities took to social media and sent warm wishes to her.

Karisma Kapoor shared a heartwarming picture with her Dil To Pagal Hai co-star and wrote: "Happy birthday MD ji, Love you always."

Malaika Arora also posted a picture wishing her "girl crush" aka Madhuri Dixit, on her IG story. "Happy birthday @madhuridixitnene my eternal gurl crush," she wrote alongside the picture.

Kajol posted a fun video with the Dil To Pagal Hai star on her Instagram stories where the duo could be seen singing at a party.

With the video, she wrote, "Happy birthday to the OG Dancing Queen.. may you tap away into the coming year as well @madhuridixitnene!"

Calling her the "most coolest" person, Farah Khan Kunder also shared a picture featuring herself with Madhuri and the latter's husband Shriram Nene. "Happy birthday my dearest @madhuridixitnene, the most grounded coolest person ever".

Actor Suniel Shetty also extended his heartfelt wishes to his Dance Deewane co-judge Madhuri. Sharing a picture with her from the show's set, he wrote, "Wishing the OG Queen of Expressions @madhuridixitnene a happy happy birthday. Keep spreading the magic, forever and always!"

Other actors including Shehnaaz Gill, Shilpa Shetty, Sonali Bendre and Rakul Preet Singh also wished the Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! star a happy birthday.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhuri was recently seen in Maja Ma. Helmed by Anand Tiwari and written by Sumit Batheja, the film was a family entertainer, set against the celebratory backdrop of a traditional festival and a quintessential, colourful Indian wedding.

Madhuri is currently co-judging the dance reality show Dance Deewane 4 with Suniel Shetty.

