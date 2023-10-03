Filipino boy band SB19 coming to Dubai next month as part of world tour

Soul also played the titular talk-show host in “Jerry Springer - The Opera" in London's West End
Popular Filipino boy band SB19 are all set to dazzle Dubai on November 24 as part of the Asian leg of their “Pagtatag” World Tour 2023.
The P-pop Kings made the fantastic announcement on YouTube. The event will take place at the Sheikh Rashid Auditorium in Oud Metha.
SB19 also lined up shows in Manila (October 28), Singapore (November 15), and Bangkok (November 19).
In the video, band members Pablo, Josh, Ken, Stell, and Justin have expressed their excitement about the “Pagtatag” World Tour 2023.
The announcement comes weeks after SB19 wrapped up the US-Philippines-Canada leg of their tour, which kicked off in September last year.
The November show in Dubai is not their first in the country. SB19 performed in the Emirates in October 2022 for their WYAT world tour.
Back then, Stell, the lead vocalist, said: “We were able to prepare more this time. Previously, we were only able to show a couple of performances. It’s exciting because they’ll be able to see a full setlist now.”
Prior to that, the five-member boy band also performed at Expo 2020 Dubai.
