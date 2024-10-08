Farah Khan pens adorable birthday wish for Gauri Khan

Gauri Khan (Photo by AFP)

As superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife, Gauri Khan, turned a year older on October 8, she received a warm birthday wish from filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Farah shared a carousel of pictures with her and wrote a sweet birthday wish. In the first picture, they both can be seen posing for the camera with bright smiles. The second picture seemed to be taken at a party and in the third one Farah captures Gauri looking up at the sky.

Along with the pictures, she wrote a heartfelt birthday wish for her, "Happy birthday @gaurikhan. I love that our effortless friendship fits in perfectly with my laziness..needless to say .. I[?]U"

Gauri is a film producer and interior designer. She has produced films including Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, RaOne, and Chennai Express under the production company Red Chillies Entertainment, which she co-founded with Shah Rukh.

Recently, she designed Falguni Shane Peacock's new store. Gauri, who has worked on multiple high-end projects over the years, shared her thoughts on how her design sense has evolved over the years.