Expo City Dubai gives you a chance to win a free holiday for the whole family

Craving a holiday but wallet letting you down? Now, there’s an easy opportunity for you to win that much-needed tourist time. Expo City Dubai has just launched The Great Summer Escape Competition and will that means you’ve got a chance to win a trip to Switzerland, Germany and France, or South Africa, or Singapore and Bali.
Wondering how to go about it? It’s got a few simple steps. First, head over to Expo City Dubai’s Instagram page. Next, register via the link in their bio. Once you have your unique code, share it with your friends and family for 50 percent off Expo City Dubai attractions. The more tickets you buy, the higher you climb on the leaderboard and the more your chances to win that dream outing. And the really great news is, the discounted tickets are valid for one year from the date of purchase.
There are three trips up for grabs. An eight-night visit to Switzerland, Germany, and France for a family of four; 8 nights in South Africa for a family of four; and 6 nights in Singapore and Bali for a family of four.
Wondering if it’s an all-inclusive trip? Well, winners will get flights, accommodation, and transportation for themselves and three guests.
If you are a UAE resident with a valid Emirates ID, you are eligible to participate in the competition.
