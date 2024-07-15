Everyone fears ageing, says Pakistani superstar Fawad Khan ahead of Barzakh's release

Published: Mon 15 Jul 2024, 2:22 PM Last updated: Mon 15 Jul 2024, 2:46 PM

Success often seems effortless for a fortunate few born into its orbit, while for most, it's a gruelling journey of perseverance. The world began to take notice of Fawad Khan as an actor in 2011, but few acknowledged the decade prior when he was striving to establish himself in both music and acting.

His breakthrough with two TV plays, a film and a successful stint in India catapulted him to stardom, and soon, he was heralded as a saviour of both television and cinema. Unlike others who might have capitalised on such fame with an onslaught of projects, Fawad chose a different path. Intentionally stepping back from the limelight, he carefully selected projects that resonated with him, prioritising quality over quantity. Whether deliberate or instinctive, this decision not only preserved his allure but also solidified his dedication to making meaningful career choices. Today, rejecting the 'superstar' label, he views himself as a modest contributor to a larger tapestry of talent.

As he now prepares for his highly anticipated OTT debut with Asim Abbasi’s Barzakh, he sat down exclusively with wknd. for a discussion on fame, fear, freedom of speech and the fleeting essence of life. Here are the excerpts:

On his digital debut:

"OTT allows for a more immersive viewing experience. You have the flexibility to watch content at your own pace and convenience. Whether it unfolds gradually or grips you from the start, you can absorb it deeply without distractions. However, films face a similar challenge on OTT platforms and in theatres when it comes to gaining acceptance. Quality ultimately determines success, regardless of the viewing platform.

Theatrical releases, on the other hand, offer a unique thrill. The collective energy of a darkened theatre, filled with hundreds of viewers reacting in real-time, creates an atmosphere unlike any other. It's an experience that contrasts starkly with the relaxed setting of watching from a lounge."

On ageing in the spotlight:

"Being in the spotlight, there's a certain pressure tied to appearances, which can feel burdensome for men in the industry as well. It's unfortunate but true. In acting, there's often this looming question of how ageing will affect your career. However, there's a silver lining. Projects like Barzakh prioritise performance over conventional romantic ideals, which is refreshing, especially in the Asian market where beauty standards can be stringent. In these roles, concerns about physical appearance take a backseat, allowing actors to focus on delivering the character.

Outside the film industry, I believe everyone grapples with the fear of ageing. It's a universal concern. Personally, I feel I'm navigating a mid-life awakening. Subconsciously, you start contemplating the finality and impermanence of things, especially through the lens of your parents. I believe men face two particularly challenging phases in life: the first during puberty, and the second during mid-life, when the inevitability of ageing becomes undeniable for everyone."

On mortality and impermanence of world

"From a young age, I've been acutely aware of the impermanence of life and when I entered my thirties, a lot of my childhood idols like Moin Akhtar and Junaid Jamshed passed away. Whether or not you knew them personally, their absence leaves a void because they had impacted your life in a way and now they cease to exist. Even on an international scale, the shock of figures like Michael Jackson's passing resonated deeply. It's not just people we lose, but their memories, which eventually fade with time and generations.

For me, the larger question revolves around those who depend on us in some way and what will happen to them when you leave this world. There's a spiritual aspect ingrained in us, believing that God sustains all things. And one has to find peace in that."

On the focus shifting from superstars to content

"I don't consider myself a superstar. I see myself as a modest contributor in the grand scheme of things. In the past, there were fewer stars and limited media platforms. Those who appeared on screen instantly became brands because of the scarcity of options, and projects were sold based on their names. Today, with exposure to wider languages, regions and global content accessibility, attention is dispersed, and new talent emerges from all corners, making the market fiercely competitive.

Superstars have taken a backseat as content has emerged as the cornerstone of projects. Whether it's me or any other actor is irrelevant; what matters is the unique contribution each of us brings to the project."

On the rise of influencers

"I strongly support freedom of speech, and I believe it's your prerogative to choose who represents you on your platform without offending anyone. This era has seen the rise of new stars with millions of followers, which is no small feat. Talent can emerge from either platform like a diamond in the rough; some individuals possess innate talent that clicks with audiences, whether they're TikTokers or film graduates. From a commercial standpoint, cinema is experiencing a downturn, and influencers or TikTokers could offer quick successes for production houses.

Humayun Saeed remains the top box office draw, consistently delivering hits without being overly active on social media. Our preference for quick entertainment and frequent scrolling poses challenges, as we're accustomed to shorter, more immediate entertainment. Applying these preferences to a medium that requires two-plus hours of engagement may not always align. Social media offers unlimited freedom, but on a film set, it's a professional environment where everyone must arrive prepared and demonstrate the skill they are hired for."

Fawad Khan breaks silence on India-Pakistan tensions On intensity in artistry "As an artiste, delving into deep emotions can be incredibly challenging because it requires you to confront and amplify those feelings. While working on Barzakh, there were moments that deeply unsettled me. One scene was particularly disturbing to the point where I had to step back and take a break. I can't speak for the artiste's inner state during its creation, but its impact was undeniable. Artistes need to be a bit careful when they internalise too much as this approach can get personally taxing and leave lasting emotional scars. Barzakh explores ample moments when it demanded us to fully immerse in the emotional complexity of the subject but it balances this by taking you in a surreal world." On building chemistry on set "In the initial days, like any set, we faced teething issues and began adjusting to each other. For Barzakh, we conducted numerous readings which helped establish a rapport before we started filming. Working on this project, I've had the privilege of collaborating with both familiar faces and newcomers, which has been a varied and enriching experience. My interactions with actor Salman Shahid were particularly memorable; he's not only a phenomenal actor but also an incredibly creative individual. I was pleasantly surprised to discover that he's also a director of photography, and I insisted that he must man the camera for a day. Working alongside seasoned artistes like him isn't just about learning; it's also about listening to their wealth of experiences and stories. It's during moments spent both on location and off-set that something truly remarkable emerges." On his heroes "I believe there is a charm that lies in the finality of life. Everything that begins must eventually conclude. While it's natural for people to wish they could turn back time, it's important to acknowledge and embrace the beauty of life's fleeting moments. It's similar to taking an exam where seeking extra time or altering answers wouldn't be fair. The time spent with loved ones, idols, and stars, as well as the legacies they leave behind, forms a precious time capsule. Rather than longing to bring someone back from the dead, we should cherish these memories and revisit them. There's a saying, 'Never meet your heroes,' and I strongly believe in its wisdom. Let them remain as they were, preserving the purity of our admiration without tainting it with unrealistic wishes.


