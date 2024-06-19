Enjoy Go Skateboarding Day at Xpark by Etisalat

Published: Wed 19 Jun 2024, 4:11 PM Last updated: Wed 19 Jun 2024, 4:12 PM

Celebrate Go Skateboarding Day on June 21 with a visit to Xpark by Etisalat, Dubai’s first urban sports park and the largest multifaceted facility in the UAE.

It’s hosting an event complete with a live DJ, a skateboard customisation station , a hat customisation station and a chance to win Xdubai merch.

The skate-filled event will run from 5pm to 9pm and the entry fee is Dh75.