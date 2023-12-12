Emirati rapper EZOW to share the stage with Chris Brown

Published: Tue 12 Dec 2023, 4:11 PM

Get ready for an electrifying night of music as Emirati rapper EZOW prepares to set the stage ablaze at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on December 22, sharing the limelight with international superstars Chris Brown and Sean Kingston. This monumental event promises to be a unique blend of Hip Hop, Trap vibes, and groundbreaking performances.

EZOW, recognised for his revolutionary sound, will bring something extraordinary to the audience, showcasing the global appeal of his music. With hits like BANDZ featuring UK rapper Ibbz Awan and the debut album Concrete Jungle, EZOW's style transcends genres, creating a musical experience that resonates across borders.

"As we celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop, this event marks the dawn of a new era for artists with the power to export their music worldwide. It's a testament to the global language of music that transcends boundaries," said EZOW.

The stage is set for a night of explosive performances, with Chris Brown headlining the show. From timeless classics like With You and Forever to chart-toppers like No Guidance, Chris Brown's seamless fusion of R&B, hip-hop, and pop promises a sonic masterpiece. More than an artist, Chris Brown is an entertainment force, and this concert guarantees a night of non-stop fun!