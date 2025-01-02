Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade shows off her baby bump

Eminem's 29-year-old daughter Hailie Jade, who is pregnant with her first child, shared an emotional post on New Year's Eve with her husband Evan McClintock. While wishing her fans a 'Happy New Year', she also shared her excitement for new beginnings in her life.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the influencer and daughter of Eminem, shared adorable photos in which Evan can be seen holding her baby bump as she stands in front of the Christmas tree.

Hailie donned a maroon tee and paired it with blue jeans. Her husband, on the other hand, wore a black shirt, reported People.

"Things are going to look so different this time next year and we can't wait. Happy New Year everyone!!" she captioned the post.

Before the New Year's Eve post, the Just A Little Shady podcast host gave a peek into her Christmas and 29th birthday celebrations on Instagram on December 25.