Eminem to headline 2024 MTV VMAs

US rapper Eminem (Photo by AFP)

Published: Wed 11 Sep 2024, 1:13 PM

Eminem is set to open the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) with a performance of his latest album, The Death of Slim Shady.

This marks the rapper's first television appearance featuring the new album, and it promises to be a highlight of the evening.

Eminem is a standout nominee this year, receiving eight nods across various categories, including Video of the Year, Best Hip-Hop, and Song of the Summer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Additionally, he is recognised for his 2000 medley performance of Real Slim Shady and The Way I Am, which featured over 100 look-alikes.

With his extensive nominations, Eminem stands on the brink of making history, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Currently tied with Peter Gabriel for the most VMA wins by a solo male artist, Eminem has the opportunity to set a new record with just one win this year.

He already holds the title for most wins by a rap artist, with 13 VMAs, and is the second most-nominated artist in the history of the awards with 67 nods, trailing only Madonna, who has 71.

The event will be held live from Long Island's UBS Arena on Wednesday, September 11, at 8pm ET.

The performance line-up for the VMAs also includes major names such as Anitta (featuring Fat Joe, DJ Khaled, and Tiago PZK), Benson Boone, Camila Cabello, Chappell Roan, GloRilla, Halsey, Karol G, Lenny Kravitz, Blackpink's Lisa, LL Cool J, Rauw Alejandro, Sabrina Carpenter, Shawn Mendes, and Video Vanguard recipient Katy Perry. Megan Thee Stallion will host the event, stated The Hollywood Reporter.