Embrace the weekend with these fun-filled activities in the UAE

Published: Thu 7 Dec 2023, 7:17 PM

Ascent Rooftop

Stunning sunsets, lively evenings, and delicious cocktails at Ascent Rooftop, the gem of Fortune Hotel Dubai. With its recent transformation, Ascent offers a captivating alfresco setting with panoramic views of Downtown Dubai and Dubai Creek. Sip on hot and cold drinks prepared by skilled mixologists. Ascent is an affordable rooftop spot, perfect for Karama and Bur Dubai residents. Enjoy inviting interiors and live music from an acoustic guitarist. Themed nights like ladies' nights and happy hours add variety. Location: Fortune Atrium Hotel, Khalid Bin Al Walid St, Bur Dubai. Time: 6pm-3am

Turkey Takeaway

The Grazer, a serene Downtown Dubai eatery near Dubai Mall, offers a delectable menu crafted with love and organic ingredients. Away from the city's hustle, this hidden gem between skyscrapers and shops invites you to enjoy home-cooked meals in cozy indoor or outdoor settings. Supporting sustainability, The Grazer presents an opulent Afternoon Tea and a health-conscious Turkey Takeaway for the festive season. Order 48 hours in advance for a hassle-free, laughter-filled celebration. Until December 31, indulge in a 5 to 6-kg turkey feast with all trimmings and giblet gravy for Dh499. Order by December 15 for a 15 per cent early bird discount.

Celebrating South Indian Delicacies

Experience the Winter Seafood Festival at Kovalam, the renowned 25-year-old Indian restaurant in Dubai, from December 5 to December 20. Nestled in President Hotel Dubai, Kovalam's diverse menu seamlessly blends Indian, Chinese, and Continental cuisines, focusing on South Indian and coastal flavours. The festival boasts a specially curated menu with the finest fish dishes, offering an authentic taste of South Indian and coastal cuisine. Beyond a dining experience, Kovalam's inviting ambiance, inspired by southern charm, invites guests on a culinary journey. At President Hotel Al Karama, starting at Dh39.

Brownie Day

Satisfy your sweet cravings on International Brownie Day, December 8, at Yummy Dosa, a Mumbai-style street food haven. Indulge in their delightful Brownie Sizzler, originally Dh25, now priced at just Dh8 for one day only, December 8. This irresistible treat, featuring a hot, chocolatey brownie with a gooey texture inside and topped with vanilla ice cream, is the perfect way to enjoy Dubai's winter weather. Available at all Yummy Dosa outlets throughout the day, make International Brownie Day memorable by treating yourself and your loved ones at Yummy Dosa after a week of hard work.

Christmas Activities

Explore the creative process of fashioning the perfect centrepiece for your dining table at Harvey Nichols in the Mall of the Emirates. Immerse yourself in the Christmas wreath-making workshop, a collaborative effort with Dubai's urban florist, goshá. The workshop is scheduled from December 8 to 10, running each day from 4 pm to 6 pm. Due to limited availability, secure your spot promptly by sending a direct message to @gosha.flowers on social media. Visit Harvey Nichols on Level 1 at the Mall of the Emirates in Dubai. The engaging workshop promises to impart valuable insights and hands-on experience in crafting festive wreaths. Don't miss this opportunity to add a personalised touch to your holiday decor.

Cheese Lovers Rejoice

Join Spinney’s supermarket in a quest for the Guinness World Records title for the World’s Largest Cheese Tasting Event this weekend. Hosted by Kris Fade, the event unfolds on Friday, December 8, starting at 5.30pm at Mercato Mall. Indulge in the delightful flavours of French cheese, accompanied by cheesy live entertainment. The gathering promises not just a savoury experience but also a chance to win prizes worth Dh30,000. Embrace the festive spirit, and remember – the more, the merrier! Don't miss this unique and flavourful event.

Eat Meat

Your weekend plans are sorted with Cucina Del Sul’s Meats & Mountains food festival, back at Jebel Hafit Desert Park in Al Ain. This open-fire extravaganza returns for two weekends, starting this Saturday, December 9, from 4 pm. Alongside enticing food pop-ups, there are family-friendly activities like kite-flying, scenic hikes in the UNESCO World Heritage Site, soulful live music, camel rides, and an outdoor art exhibition showcasing Emirati artists. Join the Meats & Mountains event, from 4pm. Tickets: Dh360 for adults, Dh90 for children aged five and above.

Fundraising Event Run

On Saturday, December 9, Al Maha, in collaboration with Al Jalila Foundation, will host its annual fundraiser supporting charities in Africa and the Middle East. The event, a 10km fun run, unfolds amidst the stunning landscapes of the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, starting at 3pm. Participants are invited to embark on a unique trek through the captivating scenes of the desert. Registration costs Dh100 per person, inclusive of a race kit and entry to a raffle draw. Whether walking, jogging, or running at your own pace, revel in the picturesque views of the conservation and nature. Open to individuals aged 10 and above, visit aljalilafoundation.com for more details.