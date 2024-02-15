Eight unmatched getaways for a leisurely day in the UAE

Published: Thu 15 Feb 2024, 3:26 AM

Al Qudra Lake: A Desert Oasis within Reach

Discover the marvel of Al Qudra Lake in the expansive Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve, just a short distance from the bustling city. Visitors can also explore Love Lake Dubai nearby, savouring waterfront views of the desert sunset. Indulge in a feast at the adjacent food trucks or pack a picnic for an outdoor adventure. Al Qudra offers more than just lakes; take a leisurely ride around the cycling track and spot native Dubai animals in their natural habitat, from desert foxes to oryx and over 170 bird species.

Hatta Dam: Tranquillity Amidst Turquoise Waters

Escape the urban hustle with a 90-minute drive from Dubai to Hatta Dam, where the turquoise waters provide a serene escape. Surrounded by the rugged peaks of the Hajar range, this spot near Hatta Fort Hotel offers a stark contrast to the desert landscape. Drive along the water's edge, hike between photo stops, or canoes, and more from Hatta Kayak starting at AED 60. Enjoy a peaceful picnic or use the dedicated barbecue facilities, and explore the variety of restaurants, cafes, and food trucks in the Hatta area.

Snoopy Island: Adventure and Scenic Beauty in Fujairah

Experience the picturesque Snoopy Island in Fujairah, a rocky island off the coast of Al Aqah. Blend leisure with adventure through diving, snorkelling, banana boat rides, kayaking, paddleboarding, and parasailing. For a relaxing day, take a slow swim along Snoopy Island or set up a picnic along the Al Aqah coast, offering the best view of the island against the setting sun.

Saadiyat Island: Kai Beach, a Tranquil Haven

Relax on the pristine white sands of Kai Beach on Saadiyat Island, a public beach with eco-friendly water sports activities and a fresh menu. Open daily from 7 am until sunset, the entry prices range from AED 85 to AED 105 for adults on weekdays and weekends, respectively, with reduced rates for juniors.

Al Ain Oasis: Green Oasis Amidst the Desert

Take a stroll through the lush greenery of Al Ain Oasis, a 1,200-hectare peaceful retreat just a 90-minute drive from Abu Dhabi. Forget you're in a desert as you appreciate 147,000 date palm trees, various vegetation, and relics of the past, including the ancient falaj irrigation system. Al Ain Oasis is a UNESCO Cultural Site and offers free entry.

Wadi Shawka: Outdoor Adventures in a Seasonal River Bed

Explore Wadi Shawka, a seasonal river bed famous for its dam and outdoor activities such as; cycling, hiking, and running. Located in the Jebel Jais mountains, this destination boasts rain-soaked wadis, ancient ruins, curious goats, remote camping sites, and endless mountain footpaths for hiking.

Jubail Mangroves: Serenity Amidst Avian and Marine Life

Retreat from the city's hustle to Jubail Mangrove Park, a haven for avian and marine species just 30 minutes from Abu Dhabi. Wander through sprawling boardwalks amid lush mangroves, catching glimpses of turtles, herons, and gazelles. The dramatic landscape separates the sea and shore, creating a whole new world for birdwatchers, nature lovers, and photographers.

Sir Baniyas Island: A Wilderness Discovery

Embark on a wild adventure on Sir Bani Yas Island, one of Al Dhafra's eight desert islands. Home to stunning wildlife, family-friendly activities, five-star hotels, luxury villas, stables, and historical sites, the Arabian Wildlife Park encompasses more than half of the island. Explore the region's largest wildlife reserve, housing over 17,000 free-roaming animals, including Arabian oryx, gazelles, giraffes, hyenas, and cheetahs.