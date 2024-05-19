Ed Sheeran recreates SRK’s iconic pose on 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'

Published: Sun 19 May 2024, 12:16 PM Last updated: Sun 19 May 2024, 12:17 PM

In the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, international superstar Ed Sheeran made a memorable appearance as the guest. Host Kapil Sharma kept the conversation lively, communicating in English to make Ed feel at home. Ed Sheeran entered the show with a bang, singing his hit song Shape Of You to the vibrant beats of Punjabi dhol.

A highlight of the episode was Ed's recounting of his experience being hosted by Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan and his family. Reflecting on their meeting, Ed said, “The last time I came here in 2017 we met, but this time it was just wonderful. He is such a nice guy, for how big he is, he is just lovely. I had a lot of fun, I met his family, and we jammed out some songs. They taught me how to dance a little bit.”

Adding to the fun, Archana Puran Singh reminded Ed of how SRK taught him his iconic pose. Ed humorously admitted, “I don’t think I got it quite right.” However, after some encouragement from Kapil Sharma and the enthusiastic audience, Ed recreated Shah Rukh’s famous pose, much to everyone's delight.