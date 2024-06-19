E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dulquer Salmaan teases fans with 'Naaraazgi' poster

Upcoming movie 'Lucky Baskhar' to follow the life and fortunes of a cashier at a bank

By ANI

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Dulquer Salmaan (Photo by PTI)
Dulquer Salmaan (Photo by PTI)

Published: Wed 19 Jun 2024, 12:02 PM

Last updated: Wed 19 Jun 2024, 12:04 PM

The first song from the movie Lucky Baskhar, featuring Dulquer Salmaan, is named Naaraazgi.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Salmaan revealed the news and shared the song’s poster.


The poster shows Salmaan and Meenakshi Chaudhary.

The Hindi song will be released on Wednesday.


Set in the late 1980s and early 1990s, the film will chronicle the interesting, turbulent, and extraordinary life of a cashier, Lucky Baskhar (played by Salmaan).

Recently, the makers released the teaser of the film.

The teaser follows Baskhar's journey as he acquires a large fortune.

The movie is directed by writer-director Venky Atluri.

ALSO READ:



More news from Entertainment