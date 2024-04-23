Dubai: Upcoming concerts and theatrical performances

Published: Tue 23 Apr 2024, 6:22 PM

Rat Pack - Swingin' At The Sands

Experience the ultimate night of entertainment with 'Rat Pack - Swingin' At The Sands' on the 27th of April. Enjoy timeless hits like "I've Got You Under My Skin" and "Mr. Bojangles" performed by three exceptional singers, along with beloved classics like "New York, New York" and "My Way". With lively comedy and audience interaction, it's a nostalgic tribute to the legendary 'Kings of Cool'. Tickets start at Dh200. Located at Zabeel Theatre, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray.

Boyz II Men

Boyz II Men, a lasting figure in R&B, has shaped the genre with memorable classics for the past twenty years. Their impact goes beyond reshaping music, as they continuously deliver timeless songs that connect with people of all ages. This April 28th, catch them for a special one-night performance at Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena. Prepare to be swept away by their unforgettable tunes like "End of the Road" and "One Sweet Day." Don't miss out on this unforgettable evening. Tickets begin at Dh199.

Jason Derulo

Get ready for an unforgettable experience at Earthsoul, a one-day extravaganza at Coca-Cola Arena where music, art, and eco-awareness collide. Global sensation Jason Derulo will headline, delivering his top hits like "Savage Love" and "Take You Dancing". Joining him are renowned artists like Shae Gill and Emirati Soul singer Arqam. This concert, focused on sustainability, promises an electric atmosphere and meaningful performances. Tickets start at Dh199 for the May 4th event.

Mono-Pause Theatrical Play

MONO-PAUSE, a Lebanese theatrical production by Betty Taoutel, features both her and Jacques Mokhbat on stage, aiming to bring joy, laughter, art, and social messages to the audience. The play revolves around the voluntary disappearance of a woman, set in a home within a Lebanese village. Tickets for the performance on May 17nand 18, to be held at Zabeel Theatre, start at Dh150.

Todes Ballet performance ‘Attention’

"Attention" is an extraordinary dance performance that will revolutionize your perception of modern choreography. Each issue of "Attention" presents a distinct world with its captivating narrative, promising an exhilarating journey through the depths of the human soul. With innovative choreography, compelling stories, stunning costumes, trendy music, and avant-garde lighting and graphics, Todes introduces a new era of creativity. Experience something truly unique! Tickets start at Dh200 for the May 4th show.

Chris Botti

Experience the unparalleled talent of Chris Botti, the top-selling American instrumental artist since his acclaimed 2004 album "When I Fall In Love". With four #1 jazz albums, multiple Grammy Awards, and collaborations with music icons like Sting and Lady Gaga, Botti's genre-defying creativity shines. Don't miss his unforgettable performance at Dubai Opera on May 19, where tickets start at Dh300.

Rome Opera Ballet at the Dubai Opera

Don't miss the historic debut of Rome Opera Ballet at Dubai Opera this 25th and 26th of May! Led by Director Eleonora Abbagnato, it presents "Les Deux Nuits" in an enchanting spectacle of dance and haute couture. Witness flawless technique and mesmerizing artistry, adorned in stunning Dior costumes. Secure your tickets starting at Dh335 for an unforgettable evening of ballet and glamour.

