Dubai tops TikTok's list of most popular cities

The film is based on Nicolas Barreau's best-selling novel 'The Ingredients of Love'
Ok, so we knew Dubai was cool – how could it not be?
We’ve got the skyscrapers, world record-breaking attractions, theme parks, five-star hotels and the only seven-star hotel on the planet (that’s Burj Al Arab, in case you were wondering).
But now, according to a recent study by Bounce’s TikTok Travel Index, Dubai is the most popular travel destinations on TikTok. There are more than 326.3 million posts related to the city (at the time of writing; 29.7 million posts at the time of the study ) on the video-sharing platform.
Dubai was followed by London, with over 10.3 million posts on TikTok; Paris, which had more than 8.8 million posts. Istanbul came in at fourth place and New York at fifth place.
Bounce’s findings come from TikTok data, which is a platform where 46 percent of Gen Z travellers draw their inspiration from.
Wondering what you can do while in Dubai? You could follow in the footsteps of Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan, who recently explored the city and found immersive food experiences such as Krasota, skydiving hotspots such as Palm Jumeirah, knowledge hubs like Museum of the Future, and theme parks like Real Madrid World.
The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni
'Brahmastra Part 1' and 'Ponniyin Selvan Part 1' also secured several key awards.
'My heart goes out to the family of the victim,' says R Madhavan
In the video of the song, Gaga and Mars can be seen performing the track on a "retro stage" with guitar and keys
She also estimated that she has roughly three years to live
Renaud directed the first two 'Despicable Me' films in 2010 and 2013
Delon had been in poor health since suffering a stroke in 2019