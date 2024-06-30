Dubai Summer Surprises returns for 27th edition

Show to feature Khan’s signature humour
Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) returns for its 27th edition this year, running till September 1. This annual festival transforms the city into a vibrant playground for 65 days, offering an extraordinary array of activities and deals. Residents and visitors can dive into world-class shopping with massive discounts, explore incredible offers at iconic hotels and attractions, and enjoy non-stop entertainment, including epic concerts and live performances by renowned artists. The festival also showcases Dubai's diverse dining scene, featuring special menus and promotions at top restaurants, ensuring a culinary adventure for all tastes.
DSS 2024 is designed to cater to all ages and preferences, with a wide range of activities that promise fun for the whole family. Kids can engage in exciting workshops and interactive exhibits, while adults can indulge in luxurious spa treatments and thrilling adventures. The festival also introduces new and exciting activities, ensuring that every visit offers something fresh and captivating.
With endless offers and experiences to enjoy with friends and family, DSS 2024 promises something for everyone. Whether you're looking for a shopping spree, a culinary journey, or a cultural exploration, Dubai Summer Surprises ensures that the summer season is one of the best times of the year to experience the magic of Dubai.
