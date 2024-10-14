Dubai set to open world’s first Museum of Candy

This will make for a sweet day out. The world’s first-ever Museum of Candy is coming to the Dubai – and you, of course, are invited.

It will have 15 themed rooms including Sweetopia, which has interactive displays, sweet treats, and playful activities; Lettergram, where letters dance with candy; Chill and Thrill, which is where you go for frozen treats such as ice cream; Night in Paris, home to French delicacies; and Gummy Bear Pool, where you can dive into a sugary oasis.

The Museum of Candy has been quite social on Instagram, inviting everyone to experience its sweet offerings. One post reads: “Sugar, spice, and everything nice! Our doors are opening soon! Tag your candy crew and plan your visit!” Another post reads: “A treat for the eyes and taste buds- immerse yourself in our vibrant world of candy!”

The museum opens on October 17 and is located at Umm Hurair Rd. The timings are from Monday to Thursday 10am-10pm and Friday to Sunday from 10am to midnight. This is a 60-minute experience.

The venue is wheelchair accessible.