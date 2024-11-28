Dubai now has a pistachio kunafa dosa

If you’ve been pining for more iterations of the viral Dubai pistachio kunafa, you are in luck. Yummy Dosa, known for its fusion of flavours, has hopped aboard the trend with its Pistachio Kunafa Dosa. "Pistachio Kunafa is one of the current most viral dishes in the world," says Jugal Parekh , Managing partner at Yummy Dosa, adding, “Our chocolate dosa is a signature dish that has already won a loyal following. Merging these two iconic flavours felt like a natural step.”

The result, he explains is a dessert that balances the crispy texture of the dosa with the gooey sweetness of nutella, the delicate aroma of pistachio sauce, and the slight saltiness of kunafa cheese.

Clearly appetising, the fusion dosa has a number of fans. "We are overwhelmed by the love and excitement people have shown for this dish," he says. "Seeing people share their reactions on social media has been incredibly rewarding."

The store is also planning other takes on viral dishes. Jugal explains: "Innovation is at the heart of what we do. As soon as inspiration strikes or a need arises, we start working on new dishes. So, you can definitely expect more unique and exciting fusions from us in the future!"

