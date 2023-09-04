Dubai: DJs Ace Ventura, Imagine Mars and Starling to headline music festival

Nancy Ajram, Black Eyed Peas: Abu Dhabi festival returns with stellar lineup of concerts
Here’s all you need to know about the amazing singers, some of the best from the Arab world, who will be in action over the next few weeks at the event
From the heart of Psytrance, Hilltop Goa, in collaboration with Blisstronic, are having their first ever music festival on September 9 at Barasti Beach Dubai.
Get ready for a night of celebrating music as a universal language, transcending boundaries and connecting souls. Featuring a diverse line-up of PsyTrance DJs bringing you the vibes of Goa in Dubai, expect a musical journey like no other.
Promising to be the biggest ever event seen by the city, the founders of Blisstronic and HillTop Goa Music Festival stated, "Our vision for the Dubai edition of HillTop Night is to create an unforgettable festival experience that bridges diverse cultures through music as it transcends in the desert and would represent our commitment to fostering unity and growth in the global PsyTrance/electronic music community."
Barasti, situated on the coast, has a spectacular view of the sparkling Arabian Sea and Dubai's skyline with towering skyscrapers in the horizon, drawing in large numbers of partygoers.
Perry mentioned in his memoir that the two 'dated for three months' around the time of her appearance on the sitcom
With temperatures dipping, it is the perfect time for barbecue and picnic with your loved ones
Make one or make them all, choice is yours
The cosplayers discuss the art of cosplay and the challenges that come with it
His co-stars from one of the longest-running television series paid tribute on social media
The experience is a must-see for anyone wanting to relive the magic and connect with the spirit of the King of Pop
The early release of the trailer, prompted by a leak online, came on the eve of Tuesday's scheduled first glimpse for GTA VI