Dubai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan announces opening of clothing store in Deira

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Thursday announced the official opening of Being Human store at Dubai’s Deira City Centre. This is the clothing line’s first outlet outside South Asia.

Reposting a reel on his Instagram Stories, Salman Khan said: “Assalam Aleikum, Dubai. I have a surprise for you. Being Human store khul raha hai (A Being Human store is opening).”

He added, “Also, be a part of the inauguration at the Deira City Centre Mall. Hope you like the clothes.”

Being Human Clothing, a brand owned by Salman Khan, was launched in 2012 “to further the objective of Being Human - The Salman Khan Foundation, a charitable trust devoted to education and healthcare initiatives for the underserved population in India”.

It operates stores across India and also has a presence in Bangladesh and Nepal.

The Deira City Centre branch of Being Human Clothing marks the brand’s entry into the Middle East.

“Our first Dubai store — measuring 2,500sqft in size – is being launched in Deira City Centre shopping mall, one of the most popular malls in the country,” COO of Being Human, Vivek Sandhwar, told Images Business of Fashion magazine.

“The store has a very fresh, new look. It is a dramatic upliftment from the identity we have had so far in India. It’s custom-designed to carry a lot of upcycled elements,” Sandhwar added.

The COO shared that customers will be able to explore Being Human’s apparel at the Dubai store. “There will be some adjacent categories, all of which are similar to what is available in India. Of course, this is a larger store so the assortment here is much wider,” he said.

