Dubai-based food influencer Mr Taster on how an octopus changed his life

You can usually tell when someone is into food. It’s that glint in the person’s eyes when they are near a treat or talk about a meal. The way their nose scrunches as they breathe in that last gust of flavour, the questions that seem to just bubble forth, about spices and techniques and the best way to eat something. That slightly glazed-over look that they get when you try to make conversation instead of starting on the meal.

And that’s how we identify Mr Taster, real name Hubert Sepidnam, at the Content Creator Legends and AI conference in December. He has his quirky glasses on (multi-hued and multi-shaped) and a ready smile as he ushers us into a room to talk about his journey from a marketing professional, who would be glad to see 10 likes on a post, to a viral online sensation where people travel and try new foods just because he recommended them.

With these unusual specs (one with a round frame and one that’s square), a healthy dose of cheer and animation, you may think of him as a goofy guy with good luck. But speak to him and you’ll discover an analytical mind that’s poised to serve up the best stories behind a dish.

One of the OG food bloggers, the British Iranian expat who is now based in Dubai tells wknd. that he was in London when a serendipitous tryst with an octopus, a camera, and a bored mind led to a change in career. “I was in London. I was in a search engine strategies conference. When I went to eat, I ate a baby octopus, and I put it on my page,” he recalls, adding that the post won him 400 likes. “My first thought was, ‘so people like food more than marketing’,” he laughs. And the idea of an online food board (or blog) was sown. Now, this was over 15 years ago, he explains, so the field was not littered with influencers trying to get their voice out; instead, there was an audience thirsty for news from around the globe, for stories on the exotic and unusual, for a byte of information of how the rest of the world lived and ate.

And so he began to zoom in on opportunities that allowed him to see more, to travel more, to collate more information for his channels. Today, his Instagram account has 2 million followers, his YouTube channel has 175K subscribers, and his TikTok has 718.2K followers.

Mr.Taster (Hubert Sepidnam), a food blogger in Dubai. Photo: Shihab

Years on (he began in 2005), he’s still enjoying the rewards of a job done right. “I love chef Gordon Ramsay. And recently he followed me. He sent me a message, saying, ‘Congratulations for all you've done’,” he says. Among the awards he’s won are the Best Personal Brand Award of the year organised by the university of Zurich, Switzerland in 2021.

His success comes from a place of passion, he explains. “The thing about being a food blogger is, you have to try so many things,” he says, sheepishly. “And while it's really lovely for your taste buds, your body may not agree with you, because of your cholesterol levels.”

When it comes to his own health parameters, he admits to differing to his wife’s decisions. “My wife takes me to the doctor every three months, so she's checking me all the time. And recently, I’m not eating much … I try to do exercise, swimming, but, you know, it's my job to eat every day,” he says, the sparkle returning to his eyes.

Completely against food (or flavour) discrimination, Mr Taster is quick to rattle off the names of his favourite cuisines. “I love Indian fare. I love Pakistani food, and Afghanistan. Persian food is from my country. I love it so much,” he says.

For his Persian food fix, he looks to home. “My wife is a good cook,” he says. He adds that he wants to showcase “Persian foods to the world.”

The social media celebrity is on the lookout for more opportunities to learn about flavour profiles and habits. “I'm traveling to one country every month. We are going to start with Pakistan again. And going to go to Morocco, Egypt,” he says.

And while he’s in these places, he will try to burrow into the food culture of the place. “Normally, I go to their [a local’s] house. In Saudi, we made local Saudi bread, in Pakistan, I tried street food. I like to film street foods. Sometimes I go to the houses to show the culture and food in villages. Everyone's saying that the good content is coming from dangerous places. So sometimes I go to the dangerous places, but I’m not going to show danger. I’m going to show the love, the food and people,” he smiles.

Think of being an influencer as someone on a treadmill, says the veteran YouTuber; you can’t stop. For success, you must diversify your channels, he stresses. “Try to be consistent. Have a strategy. If they [the creators] are saying, ‘We have a post for Facebook’, they have to do it every day. If they are putting one post for TikTok, they have to do it every day. Two videos for YouTube. They have to do it every week,” he says.