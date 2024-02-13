Dubai: Badshah to perform at Untold music festival

Published: Tue 13 Feb 2024, 5:12 PM

Indian rap sensation Badshah is gearing up to make his debut at Untold, one of the globe's most renowned music festivals. The event, known for its colossal lineup and electrifying atmosphere, is set to mark its debut in the Middle East with a bang, taking place from February 15 to 18 at Expo City Dubai.

Badshah's inclusion as one of the main stage headliners on Day 2 of the festival marks a historic moment, as he becomes the first-ever hip-hop artist of Indian origin to grace the stage at Untold. Renowned for his dynamic performances and chart-topping hits, Badshah joins a stellar lineup of international acts, including Armin van Buuren, Bebe Rexha, Ellie Goulding, G Eazy and Tiësto, among others.

Expressing his excitement, Badshah stated, "I’m thrilled to be performing alongside some stellar acts at UNTOLD Dubai. Looking forward to taking India to the world!"

The festival promises an unforgettable experience, with over 100 artists set to perform across five electrifying stages, offering a diverse fusion of musical genres. From global superstars on the Main Stage to house and techno trailblazers on the Galaxy Stage, Untold Dubai aims to cater to a wide range of musical tastes.

Beyond the music, attendees can immerse themselves in a variety of activities, from exploring fashion villages featuring creative designers to indulging in gastronomic delights from over 40 culinary vendors. The festival's expansive venue, spanning 170,000 square meters at Expo City Dubai, is set to transform into a musical wonderland.