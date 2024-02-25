Dubai: Badshah brings Indian vibes to the world stage

Published: Sun 25 Feb 2024, 3:52 PM Last updated: Sun 25 Feb 2024, 3:53 PM

At the recent Untold music festival at Expo City Dubai where cultures collided and beats resonated across borders, Badshah stood tall as the sole Indian artist, bringing a flavour of his own to the global stage. We caught up with the renowned artist after his performance to delve into his experience at the festival and his upcoming projects.

Reflecting on his performance at Untold, Badshah expressed his gratitude for the opportunity. "It was a very exciting opportunity and I was very grateful," he remarked. "It was very humbling, I felt very responsible suddenly but I had a great time on stage just vibing with people from across the world."

He emphasised the unique amalgamation of cultures at the festival, particularly noting Dubai's role as a melting pot of diversity. "Dubai is like a hub where all cultures come together, with people coming from everywhere to enjoy the food and the music," he said. "So just to be able to perform in front of them, on such a prestigious stage was quite humbling."

When asked about the energy of the late-night crowd, Badshah's enthusiasm was palpable. "I've performed as late as 3am so the timing was spot on," he shared. "And we thrive on the energy from the crowd. Once we're up on stage, it is that connection with the audience and they didn't let me down at all. It was absolutely crazy, you had to be there to experience the euphoria."

Curious about his pre-performance rituals, Badshah revealed a surprising detail. "If you want me to be honest: I was sleeping in the green room," he chuckled. "I was catching up on my sleep because I hadn't slept in the last 36 hours. So I just woke up and within five minutes I was on stage. Performing is what I live for; I do it because I can't live without doing it."

Looking ahead, Badshah teased about his upcoming album, scheduled for release in March. "I am working on my album which should be out in March," he disclosed. "It has a lot of collaborations with a lot of artists whose names I cannot reveal now but I am very excited about it."

ALSO READ: