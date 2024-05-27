Dubai: 7 best beach clubs for a fun evening out

Published: Mon 27 May 2024, 1:46 PM

Discover Dubai's top beach clubs along the stunning coastline, offering the perfect blend of relaxation and excitement. Whether you're seeking luxurious lounging, vibrant poolside ambience, or tantalising culinary experiences, our guide has you covered.

Summersalt: Summersalt Beach Club, nestled within the prestigious Jumeirah Al Naseem resort, boasts breathtaking views of the iconic Burj Al Arab against the azure waters. Known for its luxurious atmosphere, Summersalt provides a haven of relaxation with sun-kissed loungers, access to pristine pools and beaches, and a culinary journey inspired by the spice route. Conveniently located adjacent to renowned dining establishments, this beach club is a premier destination for unwinding in Dubai's vibrant social scene.

Phone: 800 323232

Cost for Two: Dh500 (approx)

Club Vista Mare: Situated along the eastern shoreline of Palm Jumeirah, Club Vista Mare emerges as Dubai's chic beachfront hotspot. Hosting a variety of restaurants showcasing diverse international cuisines, each venue provides beach access complete with sunbeds and beachside service. Noteworthy options include the relaxed ambience and fresh grills at Ría Restaurant & Beach Bar, as well as the exquisite seafood dining experience at Ibn AlBahr.

Phone: 04 390 9999

Cost For Two: $80 a night (approx)

Zero Gravity: Zero Gravity offers a diverse range of attractions, including a beach, garden, lounge, and restaurant, ensuring there's something for everyone. Situated overlooking the drop zone at Skydive Dubai, guests can enjoy stunning views of Dubai Marina while occasionally witnessing skydivers descending nearby. Renowned among both residents and famous visitors, Zero Gravity is a favoured destination for memorable days filled with sunshine and lively nights of dancing.

Phone: 04 399 0009

Cost For Two: Varies as per days and restaurants

White Beach Club: Situated at Atlantis The Palm, WHITE Beach is a stylish addition to Dubai's beach club scene. Guests can enjoy refreshing drinks on the lively terrace or dine at the chic outdoor restaurant with stunning views of the Arabian Gulf. Whether lounging by the infinity pool during the day or soaking in the vibrant atmosphere in the evening, WHITE Beach offers a memorable retreat experience.

Phone: 04 426 0700

Cost For Two: Varies as per experiences and days

Barasti: Barasti, a well-established Dubai hotspot, has been a staple of the city's vibrant day-to-night scene for years. Situated at Le Méridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort, this renowned venue spans multiple levels and frequently features live music and sports broadcasts. Barasti is particularly popular during the city's mild winters, providing a lively atmosphere for both locals and visitors to socialize and unwind.

Phone: 04 511 7373